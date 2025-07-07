33.3 C
Flood situation in Karbi Anglong: District administration initiates relief measures

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 6: In view of rising water levels and continuous rainfall in Karbi Anglong, the District Administration has initiated prompt and coordinated measures to address the emerging flood-like situation in several areas.

Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner Nirola Phangchopi has directed all concerned departments to remain alert and take immediate action to safeguard lives and property.

Additional Deputy Commissioner and in-charge of Relief and Rehabilitation, Mansoor Ahmed, has been entrusted with overseeing follow-up action and coordinating relief efforts.

Reports from the field confirmed that the Dhansiri River has inundated Tengahola Basti under Ghorialdubi Revenue Village, affecting 63 houses as per initial assessments by the Diphu Field Officer.

In Okreng, district officials visited flood-hit areas to assess the situation, while a vaccination camp was conducted at Lower Mohendijwa to prevent the outbreak of zoonotic diseases.

In Nilip, a few cattle were reported to have been washed away due to rising floodwaters.

Infrastructural damage has also been reported due to flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall. Causeway No. 10/1 on the Chowkihola–Tarapung road has been washed away, and the approach roads to Causeways No. 2/1 and 3/1 on the Santilangso–Chatiana road have also been destroyed.

Culvert No. 8/2 on the Koilamati–Phangcherop road has suffered similar damage.

The administration has urged all departments to submit damage reports and updates through the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), and officials are collecting geotagged photographs to support relief and restoration planning.

The District Administration is closely monitoring the situation and has appealed to residents to stay alert and follow all advisories issued through official channels.

