Foreign Delegates Cherish Diversity Of Northeast In City

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, MARCH 4: Not only the exposure to knowledge of traditional medicines and their potentials in a global economy, but also the diversity of culture and landscape of North East have mesmerised several foreign delegates at the 4-day B2B Conference and Expo on Traditional Medicines under SCO being held by Union Ministry of AYUSH at Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati.

The delegates comprising Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member nations and other countries were enthralled by the performances of cultural items representing the various communities of Assam and North East.

Krishna Nritya, Borgeet, Lokgeet, Bhortal, Satriya, Bagurumba, Bihu among other cultural performances were applauded during inauguration of the first of its kind B2B Conference and Expo Traditional Medicines by Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday.

The foreign delegates were also taken for a ferry tour on Brahmaputra which they appreciated as one of the most beautiful rivers they have ever seen.

Overall, the delegates from 15 nations were in awe of the North Eastern Region for its splendid natural beauty and diverse culture and ethnicity.

This significant event is part of India’s initiative for a new SCO working group on traditional medicine, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 22nd SCO Summit in Uzbekistan last year. This was followed by WHO’s inauguration of its first Global Centre for Traditional Medicines in Gujarat in April.

Earlier, the Union AYUSH Minister said the B2B Conference and Expo will be a milestone in realising the Prime Minister’s dream of globally promoting Indian traditional medicines and turning them into a major contributor to the economy besides improving people’s health.

“Popularity of Indian traditional medicines has gone up significantly across the world and under PM Narendra Modi ji’s initiative, the volume of economy around education, research and production of traditional medicines has gone up to 4 lakh crore,” the minister said.

Explaining the advantage of hosting such a prestigious B2B expo with SCO Summit going to be held under India’s presidency, Sonowal said the member nations, partners and stakeholders will be made aware of the various Indian traditional medicines and their availability and usage.