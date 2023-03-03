WHO-GCTM To Help Partners Strengthen Traditional Medicine Practices: Sarbananda  Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: Union minister of Ayush and ports, shipping & waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the first B2B Global Conference & Expo on Traditional Medicine under Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at Guwahati on Thursday. More than 150 delegates from 17 SCO (4 virtually) countries and partners attended the inaugural ceremony. The four days expo on traditional medicine was also inaugurated by Sonowal here in the same premises.

In his inaugural address, the Union minister said, “India has made best use of available natural resources through Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine to provide healthcare to people as well as towards achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage. The Global Center for Traditional Medicine of the World Health Organisation (WHO-GCTM) being set up at Jamnagar with the support of India will help member countries in taking enabling steps in their respective countries for strengthening education and practices of Traditional Medicine.”

In his address, Union minister of state for Ayush and women & child development, Dr Mahendrabhai Munjpara said, “India lays a lot of emphasis on quality assurance of education and practices of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-rigpa and the Homeopathy (Ayush). Many regulatory provisions as well as accreditation mechanisms are in place to ensure quality of Ayush products. India has also taken the lead to develop the country’s “integrative Medicine Policy” to integrate Traditional systems of medicine and western medicine, while ensuring their training, research and safetyz.”

Health minister of Myanmar Dr Thet Khaing Win on the occasion said, “In Myanmar traditional medicines have been regarded as an invaluable national heritage, it has a significant role in our culture. With the increasing demand of Traditional Medicines we are supporting the development of Traditional Medicines in every aspect.”

Deputy health minister of Maldives Safiya Mohamed Saeed talked about how traditional medicines used to be the main source of income for millions, especially for the rural areas in developing countries. She emphasised on the need for best practices as currently we lack a legal framework and guidelines to assist the industry.

More than 150 delegates from 17 countries including India are participating in this event, which includes high level delegates such as health ministers, official delegates, and foreign buyers from SCO & partner countries. A total 75 foreign officials and business delegates from 13 countries are participating in physical mode. Official delegates from China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan joined virtually.

The two days conference will witness detailed presentation and deliberations from SCO and partner countries on regulatory framework for traditional medicine products and practices including pharmacopoeia, quality assurance and research, herbal extracts, nutraceuticals, etc., from manufacturers and suppliers and government interventions to promote traditional medicine in them. Important sessions like ‘Know your buyer’ and ‘B2B meetings’ for discussing specific product-wise, export & import opportunities and for deeper economic partnerships with increased market access across SCO countries are also planned.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Union minister of state for Ayush and women & child development, Dr Mahendrabhai Munjpara; His Excellency Union minister of health, Govt of Myanmar, Dr Thet Khaing Win; His Excellency deputy minister of health, Govt of Maldives, Safiyya Mohamed Saeed and secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha among others.