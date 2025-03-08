18.7 C
Forest officials seize 4 illegal earth-loaded vehicles in Dhubri

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT correspondent

DHUBRI, March 7: A team led by Safiqur Rahman, range officer of the Forest Check Station in Dhubri, seized four illegal earth-loaded vehicles on Friday. Illegal earth excavation has been a growing concern in Assam, leading to environmental degradation, deforestation, and loss of natural resources.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of forest department staff as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal earth excavation and transportation in the region. According to officials, the vehicles were detected during a routine patrol and were found transporting earth without proper authorization bearing registration AS-17B-5324, AS-17C-5099, AS-15AC-0956 and AS-14AC-1549.

The forest department has taken custody of the vehicles, and further legal action will be initiated against those involved in the illegal activity. “We are committed to cracking down on such unlawful practices that harm the environment. Strict action will be taken against violators as per the law,” said Rahman.

Authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities related to illegal excavation and transportation to help preserve the ecological balance. Further investigations are underway to identify the people behind the illegal transportation, and necessary legal proceedings will follow.

