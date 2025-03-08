18.7 C
Power Grid Corporation boosts healthcare in Cachar

MoU signed for 5KVA DG sets worth Rs 15.91 Lakh

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 7: In a step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Cachar district, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has reaffirmed its commitment to social welfare by allocating Rs 3.09 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

A significant portion of this fund has been directed toward ensuring uninterrupted power supply in healthcare institutions, a critical need for patient care and emergency medical services.

Marking a major milestone, an official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the office chamber of district development commissioner (DDC) Norsing Bey, where Powergrid formally handed over seven 5KVA DG sets worth Rs 15.91 lakh to the health department on Friday. The event was graced by the presence of district development commissioner Norsing Bey, deputy general manager of Power Grid Silchar Aninda Dev Laskar, and joint director of health services Shibananda Roy, who highlighted the importance of this contribution in strengthening the region’s healthcare facilities.Addressing the gathering, DDC Norsing Bey lauded Powergrid’s initiative, emphasising the crucial role of corporate partnerships in public service enhancement. ”This initiative will significantly strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Cachar by ensuring uninterrupted power supply to medical facilities. Such collaborations between government and corporate entities are essential in enhancing public services and improving lives,” he remarked.

Echoing similar sentiments, DGM of Power Grid Silchar, Aninda Dev Laskar, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to social welfare beyond its core responsibility of power transmission. ”Powergrid has always been committed to nation-building, and through our CSR initiatives, we aim to support essential services like healthcare, which directly impact the well-being of society,” he said.

Joint Director of Health Services, Dr. Shibananda Roy, underscored the critical need for a reliable power backup system in healthcare centers, stating, ”The installation of these DG sets will provide much-needed backup power to healthcare institutions, ensuring uninterrupted medical services, especially during emergencies. This will be immensely beneficial for both patients and healthcare workers who rely on continuous medical support.”

