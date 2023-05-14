29 C
Foundation day of Dakhin Nagsankar HS observed

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 13: The 39th foundation day of Dakhin Nagsankar High School, the only high school of the greater southern part of Nagsankar area organised by the school authority in association with the alumni association was observed on Saturday with a day-long programme.

The programme began with hoisting of the institutional flag by Anjan Baskota, vice chairman of the Students union was followed by Smriti Tarpan offered by Bhabani Sarma, former headmaster in the morning. The open session which was held with Chandan Upadhyaya, president of the SMDC began with illumination of ceremonial lamps by Chandra Kanta Sarma, retired founder headmaster of Dakhin Nagsankar HS. Ballav Chapagain, headmaster of the school forwarded a welcome address in the beginning. Lila Kanta Sarma, retired headmaster graced the occasion as an appointed speaker who had traced the golden history of the school since its inception. Another speaker Churamoni Sarkar, an assistant teacher of Jamuguri Adarsha HS addressed the gathering. It is to be mentioned here that the foundation day was organised by the school in collaboration with the Alumni Association. Hemsagar Sarma, Damudar Baral and Premlal Dahal addressed the session on behalf of the alumni while Gitanjali Mahanta and Anju Devi addressed the session as a retired and working teacher guardians.

 

