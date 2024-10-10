Foundation Laid for 28th 100 Drums Wangala Festival in West Karbi Anglong

HT Digital

Thursday, October 10: The foundation post, or “lai khuta,” for the 28th edition of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival 2024 was ceremoniously erected on Wednesday at the Rajendra Memorial LP School playground, near Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong. The event was led by Father Albert Thyrniang, the Parish Priest of Satgaon Parish, along with Father Charles Sangma, Assistant Parish Priest. The site, located approximately seven kilometers from Dongkamukam, will serve as the venue for the grand post-harvest festival celebrated annually by the Garo community.

Father Albert performed a blessing ceremony, seeking the grace of the Heavenly Father for a successful and peaceful festival. He prayed for the three-day event, scheduled from November 5 to November 7, to be a historic and fruitful celebration. The Wangala Festival, also known as the 100 Drums Wangala Festival, is a significant cultural and religious event for the Garo people of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. It is held every year in November to honor the god of harvest, ‘Misi Saljong,’ whom the Garos revere as the provider of rice, fruits, vegetables, and other sustenance.

The festival will be hosted by the Karbi Anglong A’chik Cultural Society (KAACS) and will showcase a variety of traditional Garo activities and competitions. Among the cultural events are traditional games such as weightlifting, or “stone lifting,” bil tosusa, and makre bolgong mala, which involves monkey-like climbing. Additionally, there will be a cooking competition featuring traditional dishes, bringing a culinary aspect to the celebration. Traditional Garo dances will also take center stage during the festivities, further enhancing the cultural richness of the event.

On the final day of the festival, local dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion. Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), who is also the local Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), is anticipated to attend the program as the chief guest.

This year’s festival promises to be an exciting blend of traditional culture and competitive spirit, bringing the local community together in celebration of their heritage. The Garos of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong come together each year to honor their agricultural practices and pay tribute to the god who provides for their harvest. Through the Wangala Festival, the Garo people showcase their deep cultural ties and respect for the land that sustains them.

The foundation post-laying ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including Sajendra Sangma, President of KAACS, Rotneswar Marak, General Secretary of KAACS, Martin Marak, President of the Karbi Anglong Garo Union (KAGU), and Sonaton Marak, President of the Garo District Sahitya Sabha. The strong community participation in the event highlights the significance of the Wangala Festival in preserving and celebrating Garo culture in the region.

As preparations continue for the festival, the local community looks forward to an eventful and memorable celebration. The erection of the lai khuta marks the beginning of a month-long preparation process, ensuring that the 28th edition of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival will be a peaceful, successful, and joyous occasion for all.