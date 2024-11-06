Wangala Festival begins in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Nov 5: The 28th edition of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening at the Rajendra Memorial LP School playground with a three-day programme near Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong.

The chairman of the Minority Development Board, Prakash Sangma, inaugurated the pandal, and it was blessed by Fr Albert Thyrniang, parish priest of Satgaon Parish.

Chairman Prakash Sangma, in his speech, said he is proud that the Garos of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong have taken significant steps to uphold the rich heritage of their culture. He recalled the forefathers who made efforts to start the festival nearly two decades ago. He concluded by urging the community to remain united for any cause.

It may be mentioned that Wangala is the most significant festival of the Garo tribe, held in October or November. The festival is dedicated to the ‘God of Giver’ called ‘Misi Saljong’, whom the Garos believe to be the provider of everything, and without dedicating offerings to him, they cannot eat.

The festival will showcase traditional games and sports, drum beating, fashion shows, folk and modern songs, a traditional food-making competition, and other events.