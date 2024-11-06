21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
type here...

Wangala Festival begins in West Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Nov 5: The 28th edition of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening at the Rajendra Memorial LP School playground with a three-day programme near Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

The chairman of the Minority Development Board, Prakash Sangma, inaugurated the pandal, and it was blessed by Fr Albert Thyrniang, parish priest of Satgaon Parish.

Related Posts:

Chairman Prakash Sangma, in his speech, said he is proud that the Garos of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong have taken significant steps to uphold the rich heritage of their culture. He recalled the forefathers who made efforts to start the festival nearly two decades ago. He concluded by urging the community to remain united for any cause.

It may be mentioned that Wangala is the most significant festival of the Garo tribe, held in October or November. The festival is dedicated to the ‘God of Giver’ called ‘Misi Saljong’, whom the Garos believe to be the provider of everything, and without dedicating offerings to him, they cannot eat.

The festival will showcase traditional games and sports, drum beating, fashion shows, folk and modern songs, a traditional food-making competition, and other events.

10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura Brothers get 20 years prison for raping teen multiple times

The Hills Times -
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India