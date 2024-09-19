Free meals on PM Modi’s birth anniversary in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Sept 18: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi’s birth anniversary, the Morigaon District BJP, led by its president Prabin Medhi, provided free meals to street vendors, homeless persons, and beggars in Morigaon town. The saffron party workers organised the ‘Ekhaj Anna’ free meal distribution for the poor and needy, offering a wholesome meal to those who rarely have the opportunity to enjoy one. The event was held in the presence of BJP leaders.

Street vendors, the poor, homeless persons, and beggars expressed their gratitude during the ‘Ekhaj Anna’ free meal distribution program.