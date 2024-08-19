Gauhati HC Orders Compensation for Batadrava Demolished Houses within Two Weeks

HT Digital

August 19, Monday: The Gauhati High Court has ordered the Assam government to compensate the families whose houses were demolished in Batadrava within the next two weeks. The court’s directive came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed after the demolition of several houses in the Batadrava area.

The court expressed concern over the delay in providing compensation and instructed the authorities to ensure that the affected families receive the promised financial relief promptly. The demolition, which sparked widespread attention, led to the displacement of several families, prompting the court’s intervention to address the grievances of the affected people. The ruling underscores the importance of timely compensation in situations of forced displacement.