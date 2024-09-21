Gauhati HC Quashes Appointment of 935 Police Constables in Nagaland

HT Digital

September 21, Saturday: The Gauhati High Court has nullified the appointment of 935 police constables in Nagaland, citing irregularities in the recruitment process. The ruling, which came on Wednesday, has raised serious questions regarding transparency and fairness in the state’s recruitment procedures.

The appointments, made by the Nagaland Police Department, were challenged in court following allegations of procedural violations and favoritism. Petitioners argued that the recruitment process lacked transparency, with several candidates being appointed despite not meeting the required criteria. The court reviewed these claims and found enough merit to annul the appointments, delivering a blow to the state’s law enforcement recruitment.

In its judgment, the court highlighted discrepancies in the selection process, which included the manipulation of merit lists and the non-adherence to proper procedures. The bench emphasized the need for accountability in public recruitment, ensuring that all appointments are made based on merit and transparency.

This decision affects the 935 constables who had been serving in the police force since their appointment, leaving their future uncertain. The Nagaland government is expected to review the court’s ruling and may initiate a fresh recruitment process in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the High Court.

The ruling has also triggered widespread discussions about the need for reforms in recruitment procedures across the region. While the state awaits further action, the verdict stands as a reminder of the judiciary’s role in ensuring fairness and integrity in public appointments.