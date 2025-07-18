33.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 18, 2025
type here...

Gauhati High Court Admits PIL on Poor Road Conditions in Mizoram

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 18: The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court has accepted a public interest litigation (PIL) by the Mizoram Truck Drivers’ Association (MTDA), bringing to fore the deplorable state of roads on National Highways 306 and 06 in Mizoram.

- Advertisement -

The PIL, which has been filed by MTDA’s legal adviser Jordan Rohmingthanga, identifies some respondents including the state government of Mizoram, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), among other authorities.

Related Posts:

The matter was heard by a two-judge bench of Justice Marly Vankung and Justice Kaushik Goswami on Wednesday. The court, after examining the arguments presented by both the counsel for the petitioner and state government advocate Vanneihsiami, deemed the case apt for further consideration and served notices on all the respondents.

The petition in particular mentions the dilapidated condition of the Kawnpui-Khamrang-Sairang section, which is an integral part of NH-306 and NH-06. As per the MTDA, the road is essential for the carriage of indispensable goods and commodities throughout the state, thereby the maintenance of the road being a matter of public interest and necessity.

As part of the filings, Rohmingthanga submitted a letter dated June 24 from the Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD) as a reply to an earlier complaint filed by the MTDA. The PWD mentioned that even though the official ownership of the road’s maintenance was passed on to NHIDCL on July 3, it still maintained repairs until January 2, 2025, as agreed in a meeting conducted with NHIDCL on October 18, 2024.

- Advertisement -

Moreover, the PIL referred to minutes from a 28 May 2024 meeting between Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways. During the meeting, it was assured that the complete onus of maintaining the highway section would rest with NHIDCL from January 2025.

Even though the statutory responsibility has been transferred, no substantial repair work has been done, as claimed by the petitioner, and the road is in a very damaged condition, risking transporters and the public at large.

The High Court has noticed the matter and sent formal notices to all the parties mentioned. The case will be heard in due course.

View all stories
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura Plans Pre-Marriage Registration Policy to Curb Child Marriages: CM Manik...

The Hills Times -
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon