Gauhati High Court Admits PIL on Poor Road Conditions in Mizoram

GUWAHATI, JULY 18: The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court has accepted a public interest litigation (PIL) by the Mizoram Truck Drivers’ Association (MTDA), bringing to fore the deplorable state of roads on National Highways 306 and 06 in Mizoram.

The PIL, which has been filed by MTDA’s legal adviser Jordan Rohmingthanga, identifies some respondents including the state government of Mizoram, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), among other authorities.

The matter was heard by a two-judge bench of Justice Marly Vankung and Justice Kaushik Goswami on Wednesday. The court, after examining the arguments presented by both the counsel for the petitioner and state government advocate Vanneihsiami, deemed the case apt for further consideration and served notices on all the respondents.

The petition in particular mentions the dilapidated condition of the Kawnpui-Khamrang-Sairang section, which is an integral part of NH-306 and NH-06. As per the MTDA, the road is essential for the carriage of indispensable goods and commodities throughout the state, thereby the maintenance of the road being a matter of public interest and necessity.

As part of the filings, Rohmingthanga submitted a letter dated June 24 from the Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD) as a reply to an earlier complaint filed by the MTDA. The PWD mentioned that even though the official ownership of the road’s maintenance was passed on to NHIDCL on July 3, it still maintained repairs until January 2, 2025, as agreed in a meeting conducted with NHIDCL on October 18, 2024.

Moreover, the PIL referred to minutes from a 28 May 2024 meeting between Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways. During the meeting, it was assured that the complete onus of maintaining the highway section would rest with NHIDCL from January 2025.

Even though the statutory responsibility has been transferred, no substantial repair work has been done, as claimed by the petitioner, and the road is in a very damaged condition, risking transporters and the public at large.

The High Court has noticed the matter and sent formal notices to all the parties mentioned. The case will be heard in due course.

