Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Gauhati High Court Rules Contractual Teachers Entitled to Maternity Benefits

In a landmark ruling, the Gauhati High Court declared that contractual teachers are entitled to maternity benefits under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, similar to regular employees.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 24, Tuesday: In a significant judgment, the Gauhati High Court has ruled that contractual teachers are entitled to maternity benefits under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, putting them on par with regular employees. The court’s decision came in response to a petition filed by Sangeeta Kormel Yadav, a contractual teacher, challenging the denial of maternity leave benefits.

Yadav had sought maternity leave from her employer, but her request was denied on the grounds that she was a contractual employee and, therefore, not entitled to the same benefits as regular employees. The case brought attention to the discrepancies in the treatment of contractual workers, particularly in the education sector.

The court, while hearing the case, emphasized that the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, was enacted to protect the rights of working women, irrespective of their employment status. Justice Kalyan Rai Surana, who delivered the verdict, stated that the distinction between contractual and regular employees should not deprive women of their fundamental rights to maternity benefits. He further added that motherhood and employment should not conflict, and women must be protected during and after their pregnancies.

This ruling marks a milestone in labor law, as it sets a precedent for the equitable treatment of contractual employees across various sectors. It also reinforces the importance of providing adequate protection to women, ensuring their well-being and the well-being of their children.

The decision has been widely appreciated, with many calling it a progressive step toward ensuring gender equality in the workplace.

