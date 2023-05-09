Gorkha cultural workshop concludes at Jamugurihat on Sunday

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 8: A twelve-day workshop on Gorkha folk dance organised by Asomi Mahila Mancha concluded at Jamugurihat on Sunday. The workshop which began on April 16 continued till 27 in various villages of Jamugurihat including Panpur, Gamiripal, Goalpam, Dipatola, Amdara and in Mohmara Par. The concluding ceremony was held in the Bohagi Mela Bakori, near the Inspection Bungalow of Jamugurihat. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika graced the occasion as a chief guest and inaugurated the closing ceremony in presence of august gathering. It is to be mentioned here that Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika undertook the initiative for the workshop wherein eminent folk artiste Binod Khanal imparted training as a resource person. Addressing the gathering, MLA Hazarika said that he would take necessary steps in collaboration with the state government to project the Maruni dance of the Gorkha community for Guinness Book of World Records in the upcoming days. The closing ceremony was attended by Prem Tamang, chairman of Gorkha Development Council, Karabi Deka, CEO, Sonitpur, Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, working president of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha besides other dignitaries. A good number of folk cultural programmes were exhibited in the ceremony.