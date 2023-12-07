Governor evaluates development initiatives in state’s autonomous councils

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria conducted a comprehensive review of the activities of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC). The briefing, attended by hills areas department minister Jogen Mohan, covered various departments such as Health and Family Welfare, PWD, and Agriculture. The discussions focused on the effective implementation of key initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and PM-KISAN.

Principal secretary Mukul Kumar Saikia provided insights into departmental endeavours, emphasising the council’s notable practices for the welfare of the people. The Governor highlighted the importance of digital services to enhance the accessibility of government schemes.

In a separate session, the Governor reviewed the initiatives of the Bodoland Welfare Department in collaboration with the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). Minister UG Brahma and CEM BTC Pramod Boro were present during the discussions. The meeting covered budgetary discussions and the council’s efforts in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The principal secretary presented an overview of the SDG Rankings for 2021, highlighting the performance of districts within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Governor Kataria acknowledged the positive impact of the councils on tourism and encouraged the exploration of the unique products and crops in the regions for national recognition. He appreciated the councils’ efforts in governance, economic development, and cultural vibrancy.

The Governor’s engagement underscored the commitment to collaborative development and effective utilization of resources for the welfare of the regions.