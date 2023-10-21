Governor extends Durga Puja greetings

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Durga Puja.

In a message to the people on Friday, the Governor said, “Goddess Durga symbolizes energy and empowerment. The festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil and guides us to follow the path of righteousness. I hope that the spirit with which the festival is celebrated strengthens the bond of unity to fight against all evils. On this occasion let us all pay our obeisance to Goddess Durga by pledging ourselves to augur an ambience to promote good and eschew evil.”

He also said, “May Maa Durga, the deity of Shakti guide all of us in the path of righteousness and bless us with peace, joy and prosperity.”