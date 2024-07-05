29 C
Governor Gulab Chand Kataria surveys flood devastation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 4: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited flood-affected Morigaon district on Thursday amidst the ongoing second wave of floods in the state. He spent time with the flood-affected people of Bhuragaon village, interacting with them to assess their situation.

The Governor took stock of the prevailing flood situation and directed the district administration to make adequate arrangements to meet the needs of the affected people. Swollen by heavy monsoon rains, the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries have inundated large parts of Morigaon district, affecting more than 55,000 people across three revenue circles.

Governor Kataria instructed district commissioner Devashish Sarma to promptly deliver relief materials, including medical facilities, to the flood victims. He emphasised the importance of the Health Department providing special attention to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, lactating mothers, and infants. The Governor also assessed preliminary flood damages to properties, croplands, and livestock.

Commending the district administration for its timely relief and rescue efforts, the Governor urged flood-affected people to approach the district administration for assistance with any issues.

Upon arrival at Morigaon Circuit House, Kataria held a meeting with district commissioner, superintendent of police, and other district officials to review the flood situation comprehensively.

The Governor highlighted the importance of collaborative problem-solving, stating, “When a problem arises, the best approach is to sit down and discuss potential solutions. I am pleased to have engaged with both the flood victims and district authorities here. I have gathered all necessary information and will discuss with the chief minister to ensure appropriate solutions to this long standing issue affecting our people.”

