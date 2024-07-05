Atul Bora assesses flood impact in Morigaon & Nagaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 4: Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Veterinary Department of the government of Assam, Atul Bora, visited Morigaon on Thursday to assess the flood situation in the district. He reviewed the ongoing flood conditions with district commissioner Devashish Sharma and other officials at Morigaon Awar Bhawan on Thursday morning. During the review, the minister was briefed on the current flood situation in the district. He also directed the district commissioner to implement directives given by the chief minister during the cabinet meeting to address the floods in Morigaon district. Specifically, he instructed that flood victims receive assistance for damages incurred before August.

The minister conducted a thorough inspection to ensure proper distribution of flood relief to victims in the district. He emphasised the importance of timely relief and instructed all concerned departments to remain vigilant and proactive to minimise inconvenience to flood-affected residents. Additionally, he assessed damages to farmland, availability of animal feed, and veterinary services.

Later, minister Atul Bora visited Rathkhola in Bardubatop under Bhuragaon Rajshahi Circle, severely affected by the floods, and interacted with sheltered flood victims. He reviewed the provision of relief measures, including drinking water, sanitation, medical care, livestock medicines, vaccinations, and treatments. He assured flood victims of comprehensive government support.

The floods have affected 194 villages in Bhuragaon, Laharighat, and Mayang Revenue Circles in Morigaon district, impacting over 55,000 people and about 66,000 livestock. Approximately 13,000 hectares of agricultural land have been inundated. Twelve relief centers have been established in Bhuragaon RC and two in Laharighat RC. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, administration, and locals continue rescue operations, utilising 37 boats and maintaining seven medical teams on duty.

Our Nagaon correspondent adds: Following directives from chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state Agriculture minister Atul Bora visited Nagaon on Thursday to assess the flood situation in the district.

During his visit, the minister participated in a flood review meeting with district administration officials and other concerned departments at the conference hall of the district commissioner’s office in Nagaon. He thoroughly assessed the situation and directed officials to take all possible measures to address the damages caused by the floods in the district. He also instructed them to expedite all necessary procedures so that compensation can be disbursed to flood victims before August 15.

In the review meeting, minister Bora obtained detailed information from officials regarding the facilities provided to flood victims by the district administration. He emphasised the importance of ensuring prompt and equitable distribution of food relief to those affected by the floods.

Following the meeting, the minister visited two separate flood relief camps at No 2 Bhurbandha and Lawkhowa Jatiya Vidyalaya under the Samaguri constituency. He interacted with camp residents and inspected facilities such as sanitation, relief distribution, drinking water, and animal feed provided by the district administration. Later in the evening, he also visited the relief camp set up at Jakhalabandha HS School in Jakhalabandha market and interacted with the residents there.

Local MLA Rupak Sarma, DDC Gunajit Kashyap, chief executive officer of Nagaon Zila Parishad Ananta Gogoi, and other department heads participated in the review meeting at the DC’s conference hall.

Meanwhile, Bibhuti Borthakur, youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and trustee of the noted journalist Late Rebati Bhushan Borthakur Foundation, distributed flood relief to affected people at Kampur Potiapam village. The foundation members, including Bibhuti Borthakur, Surya Bora, and Pradyunya Bora, distributed water bottles, food items, sanitary pads, biscuits, and other essential commodities to one hundred flood-affected families in the village, as stated in a press note.