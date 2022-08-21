Govt Committed To Bring Permanent Solutions To Erosions: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Aug 20: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended the ceremonial function of resumption of Khagorijan oil field of Oil India Limited at Rohmoria in Dibrugarh district, operations of which were suspended since November 2007 due to administrative and environmental issues.

The oil field was discovered in November 1998 through drilling of exploratory well KGJ-1.

Four wells were drilled in the area and production was started in December 2004. Khagorijan installation which was commissioned to produce the wells is only 1.8 Km away from river Brahmaputra. Due to severe river erosion in the banks of river Brahmaputra, various local organisations of Khagorijan area obstructed OIL’s operations in that area.

Due to an extended and prolonged blockade, OIL suspended all its operations in November, 2007.

On the occasion, the chief minister laid foundation stone of two schemes for protection of Rohmoria from flood and erosion under SDRF and SoPD worth Rs. 17 crore. This includes scheme for restoration of flood damages by River Brahmaputra from Liting gaon to Rohmoria gaon and another scheme at Rohmoria from HS School to Borotichuk.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that erosion caused by River Brahmaputra at Rohmoria has severely affected the local people and led to large-scale devastation.

“Several efforts have been made during all these years to bring about a permanent solution to the problem but due to various reasons it could not be materialised,” he said.

Dr. Sarma further said that since coming to power, his Government has taken up several steps to address the flood and erosion problem of Rohmoria and as a result of this the Water Resources Department could complete two flood and erosion protection schemes at Rohmoria recently.

Stating that so far 80% work of the embankment for protection of Rohmoria has been completed, the chief minister announced that the State Government will sanction additional Rs. 16.13 crore for construction of the remaining stretch of the embankment. Dr. Sarma urged the Water Resources department to ensure quality work using advanced technology.

Further responding to the demand of local people, Dr. Sarma announced that the embankment will be named after Bolu Borgohain who sacrificed his life in the struggle for construction of the embankment. He also urged the local people to cooperate with OIL in its operations as the company serves the interests of the people of Assam and its smooth operation augurs well for the development of the state.

The chief minister also asked the local MLA to take steps for construction of a stadium at the area and assured to provide fund for the same from the State Government. Dr Sarma during the function also handed over financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh each to the next of kin of three victims of the Rohmoria boat accident.

While Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu delivered the welcome speech, the function was also addressed by Union minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, MLA of Lahowal constituency Binod Hazarika and resident chief executive of OIL Prasanta Borkotoky. MLAs Prasanta Phukan, Teros Gowala, Chakradhar Gogoi, Punakan Baruah and Taranga Gogoi, chairman ATDC Rituparna Baruah, chairperson of Dibrugarh Zila Parishad Daisy Rani Phukan Shyam, representatives of board of directors of OIL Pankaj Kumar Goswami and Manas Kumar Sarma and other dignitaries were present in the programme.