DHS Kanoi college declared as tobacco free educational institution

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 22:  The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has declared the Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall (DHS) Kanoi College as a tobacco free educational institution.

The college was declared a tobacco free educational institution by the concerned ministry on December 20 as per U-DIICE No 18150408509 with effect from today. 

The college was awarded with a certificate for fully complying with the guidelines to be followed as a tobacco free educational institution.

The certificate was provided online by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to the college.

The certificate was handed by Dr Pankaj Kumar Shrutikar, general secretary of Indian Red Cross Society and Dr Bharati Dutta, the president of Science Society to Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, principal of DHS Kanoi College. 

The event was attended by AATSA Dibrugarh district secretary Lakhinder Kurmi, professor Dr Moromi Talukdar, student relations coordinator Dr Jyoti Prasad Phukan, professor Upasana Dutta and several other faculty staff.

