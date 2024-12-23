Nagaon Lions Club organises free eye check-up and diabetes test camp

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 22: Nagaon Lions Club in collaboration with ‘Friends, a helping hand’ organised a free eye check-up, free diabetes testing and a homoeopathic camp in Nagaon, an official statement said on Sunday.

Many eye specialists from the Lion Clubs Hospital in Guwahati conducted eye examinations where over 200 people were detected with cataract problems.

“All these patients will get the benefits of free cataract surgery and spectacles in Guwahati soon,” the statement added.

The statement further said that over 100 people were also detected with diabetic problems.

The event was initiated with paying tribute to the late Surya Das, a famous singer, lyricist and composer as well as musical artiste from Nagaon.

Many dignitaries were present in the event including Ajay Mittal and Hardarshan Singh, the president and secretary of Nagaon Lions Club, Madan Saha, Bakul Bora, Biswajit Mahanta, Pawan Bora, Gurucharan Singh, Ganga Ballav Goswami, Jiten Agarwal, Malchand Agarwal, MP Agarwal, Mala Bordoloi, Dhiraj Bordoloi, Roseline jaha, Swapna Neogi, Inamul Majid , Binod Khatawat , Gopichand.