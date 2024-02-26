Dibrugarh MLA launches Rs 75 cr scheme to combat erosion threat

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 25: To protect Dibrugarh town from relentless erosion, Dibrugarh MLA Prashant Phukan inaugurated a Rs 75 crore protection scheme in the Mohanaghat area on Sunday.

The scheme, aimed at preventing erosion over a total of 7 km along the city through NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA), was launched at Mohanaghat, Dibrugarh.

Two spurs worth Rs 24 crore and Rs 27 crore will be constructed, along with geo bags worth Rs 16 crore and Rs 9 crore.

Addressing reporters, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan stated, “We are aware of the erosion problem in the Mohanaghat area for the last couple of years. Today, work has begun to prevent erosion near the 8 number spur. Once the work is completed, the threat from erosion will be significantly reduced.”

“IIT-Guwahati has provided us with advice, and based on their recommendations, we have taken measures to prevent erosion. Three categories of geo-bags and porcupines will be used to prevent massive erosion. IIT-Guwahati conducted the survey and suggested the method, which we are implementing,” Phukan added.

Erosion has been affecting Dibrugarh town due to changes in the Brahmaputra’s course upstream. Previously, the river current hit Dibrugarh’s Rohmoria area, but now it directly affects the town area, causing erosion.

In 2020, six houses were washed away in the Mohanaghat area due to massive erosion.

Additionally, another project is underway parallelly to prevent erosion through the Asian Development Bank.

The significant earthquake of August 15, 1950, measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale, altered the Brahmaputra’s course and raised the riverbed level in Dibrugarh by several meters. Consequently, the Brahmaputra’s bed now lies several feet higher than the ground level of Dibrugarh town. Often, the Brahmaputra flows much higher than the ground level.