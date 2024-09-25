Govt of BTR and Hans Foundation sign MoU 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 24: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the Hans Foundation for improving healthcare, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and supporting the divyang citizens in the Bodoland region. The MoU will focus on enhancing doorstep healthcare via mobile medical units (MMUs), bolstering the operational efficiency of BTR’s healthcare facilities, and promoting pig farming, fisheries, and goat farming in the Bodoland region. The MoU was signed by Akash Deep, principal secretary, on behalf of the government of BTC, and Krishan, senior regional manager, on behalf of the Hans Foundation.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, has stated that the signing of the MoU between the government of BTR and the Hans Foundation is a significant step forward towards a developed Bodoland Territorial Region. He hailed the MoU signing ceremony which was held in Kokrajhar as a way to usher in development and welfare in the region.

