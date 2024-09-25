26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
type here...

Govt of BTR and Hans Foundation sign MoU 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 24: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the Hans Foundation for improving healthcare, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and supporting the divyang citizens in the Bodoland region. The MoU will focus on enhancing doorstep healthcare via mobile medical units (MMUs), bolstering the operational efficiency of BTR’s healthcare facilities, and promoting pig farming, fisheries, and goat farming in the Bodoland region. The MoU was signed by Akash Deep, principal secretary, on behalf of the government of BTC, and Krishan, senior regional manager, on behalf of the Hans Foundation. 

- Advertisement -

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, has stated that the signing of the MoU between the government of BTR and the Hans Foundation is a significant step forward towards a developed Bodoland Territorial Region. He hailed the MoU signing ceremony which was held in Kokrajhar as a way to usher in development and welfare in the region. 

“A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the government of BTR and the Hans Foundation towards improving healthcare, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and supporting our divyang citizens in BTR. The focus of this partnership will be towards enhancing doorstep healthcare via mobile medical units (MMUs), bolstering the operational efficiency of BTR’s healthcare facilities, and promoting pig farming, fisheries, and goat farming in BTR. I’m extending my greetings to all on this significant day,” Boro said.

7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland bags award in the Global Food Regulators Summit

The Hills Times -
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India