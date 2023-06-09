Govt Working On To Increase Forest Cover: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

Guwahati, June 8: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday advocated for a collective action to create a pro-planet impact for generating sustainable economic opportunities.

Speaking at the Amrit Plantation Programme launched at Chandubi in Kamrup district today, the chief minister said that a collective action on the part of everybody in the society is the need of the hour for the preservation of forests not only for individual and social needs but also for economic needs.

He said that contribution from all the stakeholders will create a conducive climate for generating sustainable economic opportunities.

He said that around 20 percent of the forest land in Assam is under encroachment and an adverse effect of it is being faced by all. He said that people are destroying hills to construct their dwelling houses.

Stating the Prime Minister’s call to cut carbon emission to zero by 2070, Sarma said that the Assam government in response to this call is taking steps for generation of 5000 MW solar power in the state.

Spelling out the steps taken for the preservation of forest lands in the state, the chief minister said that in the last two years by launching eviction drives in Lumding Reserve forests, Pabo Reserve forest, Burhachapori Wildlife sanctuary, Orang National Park, 61375 bigha lands have been freed from encroachments.

The chief minister said that the State government is working to increase the total forest cover from the existing 36 per cent to 38 per cent.

The chief minister during his speech also announced that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 this year, the State government would plant one crore saplings. Participants on the occasion would get Rs. 100 as a token of gratitude to look after the saplings planted on the occasion. After three years if the plant survives, the person will get another Rs. 200. He said that to create a forest centric parallel economy, the State government has taken steps to encourage plantation of commercial timber like sal, teak etc.

Governor, Assam Gulab Chand Kataria who also graced the occasion also released two books titled ‘Towards Natural Farming’ and ‘Rare and Threatened Plant Species of Assam’ along with the chief minister.

First lady of Assam, wife of the Governor Anita Kataria, cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion.