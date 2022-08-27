Guv administers oath to VC of Assam Science and Technology University

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: Assam Governor cum chancellor of Assam Science and Technology University, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office to Prof. Narendra Shivaji Chaudhari as vice chancellor of Assam Science and Technology University at a function held in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Earlier, commissioner and secretary to the Governor S S Meenakshi Sundaram sought the permission of the Governor to start the proceedings of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended among others by the First Lady of Assam Prem Mukhi; Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu; advisor Education, Govt. of Assam Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta; advisor chancellor’s secretariat Prof. M K Choudhury; commissioner and secretary GAD, Higher Education M S Manivannan; vice chancellors of different universities, and senior officers of the State Government.