Guv attends 8th prof Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture

GUWAHATI, May 2: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the 8th prof Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture at Royal Global University in Guwahati on Monday.

Reminiscing the great legacy of Late Mahanta, the Governor said, Professor Sharat Mahant was not merely an erudite academician, but a true polymath, a luminary whose multifaceted intellectual pursuits encompassed diverse fields such as philosophy, history, and social activism. His unwavering commitment to the cause of human rights earned him immense respect and admiration among his peers and students alike.

He also said that it is indeed heartening to see that his legacy continues to be honored and celebrated. A lecture series, organised in his memory, stands as a testament to his enduring influence and the profound impact he had on the lives of those around him.

The effort to commemorate his life and works in such a manner is highly commendable and speaks volumes about the enduring value and relevance of his contributions to our understanding of the world. It is a fitting tribute to a man whose life was dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge and the betterment of society, the Governor added.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor said, this event serves as an instrumental platform that fosters creative and groundbreaking ideas on a multitude of subjects encompassing Northeast India’s historical, social, cultural, economic, and political landscape.

As an ardent supporter of intellectual discourse the Governor expressed the significance of such a gathering that brings together scholars, researchers, and academics to engage in fruitful discussions on topics of critical importance. The lecture series honors the legacy of Late Professor Sharat Mahant, a luminary figure in academia whose contributions and insights continue to inspire many.

The memorial lecture was attended by minister of water resources and parliamentary affairs Pijush Hazarika, MP Loksabha, Queen Oja, M Rajyasabha, Pabitra Margherita, MLA, Diganta Kalita, MLA, Rekibuddin Ahmed and a host of dignitaries were present at the event.