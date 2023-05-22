Guv Kataria adopts 10 tuberculosis patients



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 21: Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, adopted 10 tuberculosis patients of the state on Saturday at Raj Bhawan as a part of the Nikshay Mitra Campaign, a community support initiative for TB patients under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

On behalf of the TB patients, Dr M S Lakshmi Priya, IAS, mission director, NHM Assam, Jayanta Dutta, zonal administrative officer, NHM Assam, Dr Avijit Basu, joint director (TB), Dr Palash Talukdar, WHO consultant received the food baskets as nutritional support from the Governor of Assam. Several officials and key officials of the Raj Bhawan and National Health Mission, Assam were also present.

