Guv Kataria extends Teachers’ Day greetings

GUWAHATI, Sept 4: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria extended his heartfelt greetings to the teaching community of the state on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

In a message, Governor Kataria expressed his deep appreciation for teachers, recognising them as the true builders of the nation. He acknowledged their vital role in instilling strong values in young minds and inspiring them to lead lives marked by respect and integrity.

The Governor paid tribute to the entire teaching community, praising their unwavering dedication in nurturing the minds of the youth and promoting the joys of education in society. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, he conveyed his warm wishes to all teachers, expressing his gratitude for their selfless service.

Governor Kataria also took the opportunity to remember and honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, acknowledging his inspirational role for all.