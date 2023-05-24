Guv Kataria remembers supreme sacrifice of Malegarh martyrs



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 23: Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria, who is on a 3-day tour to Barak valley reached Karimganj on Tuesday. Along with deputy commissioner Mridul Yadav, Governor Kataria held a review meeting with the high-ranking officials and heads of departments of all the security agencies of the district, including the police, BSF at the conference hall of the DC’s office of Karimganj on Tuesday.

The Governor discussed various developmental activities, philanthropic projects, grant schemes of the central and state governments. Among which, the Prime Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development department reviewed the progress and implementation of the work of the department of Education, Health, Works, Water Resources, Irrigation, Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, etc.

The Governor also reviewed security issues with security agency officials. After the review meeting, the Governor met the media and expressed his satisfaction about the activities of the Karimganj district administration and the development activities of the department.

The Governor laid emphasis on the system of cultivation in every season in the field of agriculture in the district. He also said that there is a shortage of dairy farms in the district for which he suggested the establishment of dairy farms.

Later, the Governor visited Sutarkandi Inland Port Authority’s Indo-Bangla International Trade Centre and reviewed the current trade with Bangladesh and its future development potential.

Governor Kataria also planted saplings at Sutarkandi Border and paid his visit to Malegarh Sepoy Mutiny Memorial at Indo-Bangladesh border and paid tribute to the brave martyrs at the Memorial.

While speaking on the occasion, Governor Kataria said that the first struggle for India’s independence began in 1857 with the Sepoy Mutiny.

“The brave soldiers who took refuge in Malegarh and the people of the area helped them in this rebellion which led to the spark of the freedom struggle. So, the importance of this area is immense,” Governor Kataria added.

The Governor also said that he will discuss the measures taken by the government to improve this holy land by remembering those brave soldiers of the Sepoy Mutiny. Besides, he mentioned about the partition of the country and said that although the partition of the country has resulted in Bangladesh on the other side of India, but the language, culture and culture of the people living in this area are all the same.

Governor Kataria also expressed satisfaction over the security of the India-Bangladesh border area in Karimganj district. After that the Governor returned directly from Malegarh to Karimganj circuit house and left for Hailakandi in the afternoon.

