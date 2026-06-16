Guwahati airport’s Terminal 2 among ‘most beautiful’ as per Prix Versailles list

Assam
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The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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GUWAHATI, June 15: The Terminal 2 of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, has been named among the world’s most beautiful airports for 2026 by Prix Versailles, a leading architecture and design awards.

The Adani Group-managed LGBIA is among the two airports of India to find a place in the list of top seven, a company statement said on Monday.

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The other is the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), also managed by the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the country’s largest private airport operator.

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The recognition acknowledges design, sustainability and passenger-centric planning, the statement said.

The Prix Versailles is an annual global award in architecture and design, presented at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris since 2015. It awards both newly launched airports and terminals for their contemporary creations that embody a rare synthesis of distinctive architecture reflecting how airports are moving beyond conventional design to offer a richer and more harmonious vision of the world.

“Guwahati’s LGBIA is anchored at the vibrant intersection of South and Southeast Asia and serves as a monumental gateway to Northeast India — a region globally celebrated for its breathtaking ecological diversity and vibrant indigenous heritage.

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“The architectural language of the airport’s Terminal 2 is guided by the biophilic elegance of the ‘Bamboo Orchid’, honouring the region’s rich biodiversity through a highly functional, sustainable envelope,” the statement said.

The Terminal 2 of the only international airport in North East region was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year.

Along with LGBIA and NMIA, the five other international airports named in the list are Guangzhou, China; Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Kandal Stueng, Cambodia; Pittsburgh, United States; and San Diego, United States.

“We are honoured to see our airports recognised on a global platform and remain committed to delivering world-class experiences that position India among the leading aviation markets of the world. The recognition validates our focus on developing infrastructure which is at par with the best in architectural excellence with functionality, sustainability and operational efficiency,” a spokesperson of AAHL said. (PTI)

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The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
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