Guwahati Girl Arrested for Alleged Murder of Her Mother in Chachal

A young woman from Guwahati has been arrested for allegedly murdering her mother in Chachal. Investigations are underway as police uncover details of the case.

HT Digital

September 30, Monday: In a shocking incident, a young woman from Guwahati has been arrested for allegedly murdering her mother at their residence in Chachal. The arrest was made following a police investigation into the death, which has left the local community in disbelief.

According to the police, the victim was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home. Neighbors had reported unusual activity and alerted the authorities. Upon investigation, the daughter was taken into custody for questioning, which led to her subsequent arrest.

While the details of the motive are still under investigation, initial reports suggest that the incident may have been fueled by a personal conflict between the two. The police are also looking into the possibility of premeditated actions, and the forensic team has been collecting evidence from the scene.

A senior police officer commented on the case, stating, “We are thoroughly investigating all angles to understand what led to such a tragic incident. The accused is currently in police custody, and we are awaiting further forensic results.”

This case has sent shockwaves through the Chachal area, with residents expressing their grief and concern over the tragedy. The community is awaiting more details as the investigation unfolds, and the legal process takes its course. The arrest marks the beginning of a potentially long and complex case, with many seeking justice for the victim.

