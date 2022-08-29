Guwahati: HIV Awareness Rally Marks Celebration Of National Sports Day

NSS Unit & Red Ribbon Club (RRC) of SB Deorah College, Guwahati in association with Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) celebrated National Youth Day on August 29, 2022, with a flurry of activities.

The celebration began with an HIV/AIDS awareness run which was flagged off by Project Director, Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) Pomi Baruah, ACS, at the college campus in presence of Ruma Deka, NSS & RRC Officer of SB Deorah College along with a few officials from ASACS and faculty members of the college.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion Baruah said, “ The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, a legend and a wizard in the field of hockey who won laurels at national and international levels. He is truly an inspiration for all of us.” She further thanked the RRC and NSS unit of the college for organising a rally by the students of the college to spread HIV awareness which is the only answer to HIV.

Ruma Deka, in her address to the students, said, “ The day celebrates the birthday of a legend Major Dhyan Chand whose ideals we all need to imbibe.” More than 200 students participated in the rally .