Guwahati Jal Board poised to oversee South East Guwahati Water Supply Project

The move will leverage the expertise developed within the Guwahati Jal Board through the implementation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) supported Guwahati Water Supply Project for the execution of the South East Guwahati Water Supply Project.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 7: The Guwahati Jal Board is primed to undertake the South East Guwahati Water Supply Project following the Assam Cabinet’s approval for the amalgamation of the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program (AUIIP) with the Guwahati Jal Board and the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewage Board.

The decision was reached during the state cabinet conference held on June 6.

This integration aims to streamline the management of various ongoing water supply projects in the city.

In December 2022, India and Japan inaugurated the partial commissioning of the Guwahati Water Supply Project to provide safe and clean drinking water to the residents of Guwahati.

The Guwahati Water Supply Project, executed by the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewage Board with financial assistance from the Government of Japan and JICA, aims to deliver reliable and safe drinking water to approximately 142,000 households in Guwahati.

