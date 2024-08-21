27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Police Arrest Two for Impersonating ULFA Members

Guwahati Police apprehended two individuals who were posing as ULFA members. The accused were arrested for extortion and threatening locals.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 21, Wednesday: In a significant operation, Guwahati Police apprehended two individuals who were posing as members of the banned militant group, ULFA (United Liberation Front of Asom). The suspects were arrested for allegedly extorting money and threatening locals in the city.

- Advertisement -

The arrest took place after the police received multiple complaints from residents who had been targeted by the duo. The accused were using the fear and influence associated with ULFA to coerce victims into handing over large sums of money. The swift action by the Guwahati Police has been praised, as it highlights their commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting citizens from criminal elements.

Further investigations are underway to determine if the suspects were acting independently or if they were part of a larger network. The police are also looking into any previous offenses that might be linked to the accused. The operation serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in dealing with individuals who exploit the name of militant organizations to commit crimes.

Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the police, ensuring that such incidents are promptly addressed. The police’s quick response in this case has once again underscored the importance of vigilance and community cooperation in the fight against crime.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Four Bangladeshis Pushed Back from Assam, 16 Still Missing

The Hills Times -