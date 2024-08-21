Guwahati Police Arrest Two for Impersonating ULFA Members

HT Digital

August 21, Wednesday: In a significant operation, Guwahati Police apprehended two individuals who were posing as members of the banned militant group, ULFA (United Liberation Front of Asom). The suspects were arrested for allegedly extorting money and threatening locals in the city.

The arrest took place after the police received multiple complaints from residents who had been targeted by the duo. The accused were using the fear and influence associated with ULFA to coerce victims into handing over large sums of money. The swift action by the Guwahati Police has been praised, as it highlights their commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting citizens from criminal elements.

Further investigations are underway to determine if the suspects were acting independently or if they were part of a larger network. The police are also looking into any previous offenses that might be linked to the accused. The operation serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in dealing with individuals who exploit the name of militant organizations to commit crimes.

Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the police, ensuring that such incidents are promptly addressed. The police’s quick response in this case has once again underscored the importance of vigilance and community cooperation in the fight against crime.