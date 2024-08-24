31 C
Guwahati Residents Demand Durable and Sustainable Designs in City’s Master Plan

Citizens in Guwahati have called for durable and sustainable design elements in the city's master plan during a recent feedback meeting.

HT Digital

August 24, Saturday: In a recent feedback meeting on the Guwahati Master Plan, citizens voiced their strong support for incorporating durable and sustainable design elements in the city’s future development. The meeting, held to gather public input, saw active participation from various community members who emphasized the need for long-lasting infrastructure and environmentally conscious urban planning.

Attendees highlighted the importance of creating a master plan that not only addresses the city’s current needs but also anticipates future challenges, such as population growth and climate change. They urged the authorities to prioritize the construction of robust buildings, resilient roads, and efficient public spaces that can withstand the test of time.

The feedback from the meeting will be considered in the ongoing development of the Guwahati Master Plan, which aims to guide the city’s growth and infrastructure projects in the coming years.

