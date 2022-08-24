Guwahati Traffic Management Gets A Boost

In the first phase, ITMS will cover 20 junctions from Nepali Mandir to Khanapara

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 23: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday dedicated to the people of Guwahati the Phase-I of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) under the City Police Commissionerate for traffic management and control from ITMS Control Room, Ulubari in the city.

- Advertisement -

The ITMS is a state-of-the-art citizen friendly, integrated and responsive traffic surveillance and control mechanism, equipped with cameras at major junctions of the city.

It will help in checking traffic violations and will lead to seamless traffic movement in the city. In the first phase, ITMS will cover 20 junctions from Nepali Mandir to Khanapara. In the final phase, a total of 94 junctions will come under the ambit of ITMS.

This project will facilitate in live monitoring and control of Traffic Signals through implementation of ATCS, live monitoring of vehicles passing through Important locations through CCTV Surveillance, live alerts in case of an event or incident through Video Analytics, identify, apprehend and prosecute offenders through Video Analytics and E-Challan and monitoring of suspicious activity, vehicles, objects etc.