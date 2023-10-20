Assam: ITMS cameras activated in Guwahati to track traffic offenders during Puja

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 20: The festive season of Durga Puja in Guwahati comes with a cautionary note for citizens. The city’s Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras have recently been activated. This means the police will no longer intervene on the roads. Instead, traffic law violators will receive direct notices, or e-challans, on their mobiles within 24 hours of their infractions.

DCP Traffic Jayanta Sarathi Borah has advised citizens to adhere to traffic rules, including wearing helmets and seat belts. He revealed that the National Information Centre (NIC) will monitor the city through 61 Internet Protocol (IP) cameras. Violations captured on these cameras will result in penalties imposed within 24 hours.

The city police reportedly collect up to Rs 15 lakh per day from violators after the ITMS activation. The ITMS was introduced last year to streamline traffic, check violations, and issue e-challans.

Former Guwahati Police Commissioner, Harmeet Singh, highlighted that the ITMS is a dynamic system requiring calibration, which is why e-challans were not initially issued. He also urged citizens to follow single lane driving and traffic laws.

The Guwahati Traffic Police have issued an advisory for the puja season, urging the public to ensure road safety and give way to emergency vehicles. Traffic restrictions will be in place from October 21 to 24.