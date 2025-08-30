28.4 C
High-Speed Crash in Guwahati’s Six Mile Leaves Three Injured

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 30: A speeding collision in front of the NRL petroleum pump at Six Mile area in Guwahati left three individuals injured and severely damaged two vehicles.

As per reports, a Scorpio (AS 01 PC 4066) was traveling in high speed when it collided with a stationary Tiago (KA 01 MP 1634) alongside the road. The impact was so strong that the Scorpio turned upside down on the spot.

Three of the passengers in the Scorpio were injured and were rushed immediately to a nearby hospital for treatment. Luckily, the Tiago was not occupied when it crashed.

Scorpio was also discovered to be bearing a “Govt of India” number plate. City police arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and recovered both cars. The authorities informed that the reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

NDA Sets Target of 100 Seats in 2026 Assam Assembly Elections

