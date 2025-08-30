28.4 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 30, 2025
type here...

Three KCP (PSC) Cadres, Including Mother-Son Duo, Arrested in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 30: Security personnel apprehended three operational cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive Socialist Council) [KCP (PSC)] on Thursday, August 28, including a mother and son couple.

- Advertisement -

The initial arrest was made at Minuthong in the Imphal East district, where staff arrested Mutum Leishemba Meitei alias Pari (25) of Lamdeng Khunou, Imphal West. Official sources said he had direct involvement in extortion of valley residents.

Related Posts:

Meitei revealed on interrogation that security forces carried out a follow-up operation at Hiyanglam Awang Leikai in Kakching district based on the information he provided. Maibam Indira Devi (50) and her son Ronaldo Maibam (25), both of whom are active cadres of the outfit, were arrested during the operation.

The authorities had confiscated six mobile phones and two Aadhaar cards from them. Security officials believe that these are being utilised to fund the group’s illegal operations.

View all stories
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NDA Sets Target of 100 Seats in 2026 Assam Assembly Elections

The Hills Times -
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World