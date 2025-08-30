Three KCP (PSC) Cadres, Including Mother-Son Duo, Arrested in Manipur

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 30: Security personnel apprehended three operational cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive Socialist Council) [KCP (PSC)] on Thursday, August 28, including a mother and son couple.

- Advertisement -

The initial arrest was made at Minuthong in the Imphal East district, where staff arrested Mutum Leishemba Meitei alias Pari (25) of Lamdeng Khunou, Imphal West. Official sources said he had direct involvement in extortion of valley residents.

Meitei revealed on interrogation that security forces carried out a follow-up operation at Hiyanglam Awang Leikai in Kakching district based on the information he provided. Maibam Indira Devi (50) and her son Ronaldo Maibam (25), both of whom are active cadres of the outfit, were arrested during the operation.

The authorities had confiscated six mobile phones and two Aadhaar cards from them. Security officials believe that these are being utilised to fund the group’s illegal operations.

