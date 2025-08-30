28.4 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 30, 2025
type here...

NDA Sets Target of 100 Seats in 2026 Assam Assembly Elections

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 30: In a display of strength before next year’s Assam Assembly polls, NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and AGP president Atul Bora, said on August 29 that the alliance is trying to win 100 out of 126 seats in the state. The announcement was made during a rally graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where development, anti-infiltration steps, and attacks on the Congress were the overarching themes.

- Advertisement -

Addressing representatives of panchayats, Sarma emphasized the importance of Assam’s “jati, mati, bhet” (community, land, foundation). He promised to retrieve land taken over by outsiders and blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as well as Islamic scholar Madani, for threatening him. Sarma cautioned that Assam was ready to defend itself, comparing it to the historic Battle of Saraighat.

Related Posts:

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attacked the Congress, saying its period was beset by neglect, terrorism, and instability. He juxtaposed this with what he said was the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ushering in peace and development into the Northeast. AGP president Atul Bora spoke in similar lines, pointing out that fundamentalist forces had increased under Congress but maintaining that the NDA had brought back law and order by signing peace agreements with insurgent groups.

During his two-day visit, Amit Shah formally launched the BJP’s preparations for the 2026 elections. He accused Congress of shielding infiltrators and criticised Rahul Gandhi’s “Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra” in Bihar, calling it an attempt to protect illegal immigrants. Shah demanded that Gandhi apologise to Prime Minister Modi and to the nation.

Emphasizing the anti-encroachment drives of the government, Shah said 1,29,548 acres of land were retrieved from infiltrators and sanctity of Vaishnavite monasteries was regained. Attending the centenary of Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister Golap Borbora, Shah remembered Borbora’s efforts to purify voter rolls by identifying 36,780 bogus names, which he claimed had created the foundation of the Assam Agitation.

- Advertisement -

Shah reaffirmed the BJP’s pledge to make Assam and the country free of illegal foreigners. He pointed to Prime Minister Modi’s high-power demography mission as an initiative to study demographic patterns and identify infiltrators.

The Assam Assembly election is due to come in the month of March-April 2026. The BJP has 64 seats, and its allies AGP and UPPL have nine and seven MLAs respectively. The opposition parties are Congress (26), AIUDF (15), BPF (3), CPI(M) (1), and one Independent.

View all stories
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

High-Speed Crash in Guwahati’s Six Mile Leaves Three Injured

The Hills Times -
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World