Assam Jailbreak Convicts Nabbed in Karnataka After Six Days on the Run

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 30: Two convicts under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, who were absconding after escaping from Assam’s Morigaon district jail, were tracked and arrested in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, police stated. The convicts were subsequently handed over to the authorities from Assam.

The two fugitives, M.D. Jairul Islam (24) and Subrata Sarkar (33) of Morigaon, were both imprisoned for 20 years under rigorous imprisonment. On August 20, they escaped the district jail by breaking the rods of their barrack and climbing over the compound wall.

After the jailbreak, Assam police believed that the prisoners may have escaped to Chikkamagaluru, where one of them had some contacts. They reported the same to the local police and requested their help in apprehending the escaped inmates.

Based on this intel, Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe constituted a special squad led by Rural Police Inspector Sachin. The squad was able to track down and arrest the duo on August 26. The men were subsequently handed over to Assam police for further action. Officials noted that many people from Assam work as plantation labourers in Chikkamagaluru and nearby districts, which may have influenced the convicts’ choice of hiding place.