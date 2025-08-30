28.4 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 30, 2025
type here...

Assam Jailbreak Convicts Nabbed in Karnataka After Six Days on the Run

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 30: Two convicts under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, who were absconding after escaping from Assam’s Morigaon district jail, were tracked and arrested in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, police stated. The convicts were subsequently handed over to the authorities from Assam.

- Advertisement -

The two fugitives, M.D. Jairul Islam (24) and Subrata Sarkar (33) of Morigaon, were both imprisoned for 20 years under rigorous imprisonment. On August 20, they escaped the district jail by breaking the rods of their barrack and climbing over the compound wall.

Related Posts:

After the jailbreak, Assam police believed that the prisoners may have escaped to Chikkamagaluru, where one of them had some contacts. They reported the same to the local police and requested their help in apprehending the escaped inmates.

Based on this intel, Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe constituted a special squad led by Rural Police Inspector Sachin. The squad was able to track down and arrest the duo on August 26. The men were subsequently handed over to Assam police for further action. Officials noted that many people from Assam work as plantation labourers in Chikkamagaluru and nearby districts, which may have influenced the convicts’ choice of hiding place.

View all stories
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NDA Sets Target of 100 Seats in 2026 Assam Assembly Elections

The Hills Times -
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World