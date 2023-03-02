‘Halt-The-Drive’ Call Gets Louder After Child’s Video Goes Viral

GUWAHATI, March 1 (PTI): The heart wrenching appeal of a seven-year-old to a policeman at the eviction site near Silsako Beel (lake) here asking bulldozers, that had come to erase his home, to wait for his family to remove their belongings, went viral in the social media on Wednesday.

The 19-second clip has visuals of the boy carrying two plastic baskets containing some light household items.

He is seen approaching a policeman video recording the eviction drive and requesting him, “Uncle ask them not to come now, we have not taken away our belongings yet. It’ll take 10 more minutes.” He is heard urging his family members, who are shifting their meagre belongings, to hurry. It is followed by visuals of the demolition of a house, reportedly his home.

Local channels telecast visuals showing the same boy crying and sitting on the rubble reportedly of his home. Netizens, ranging from the common people to social activists, advocates, journalists and opposition lawmakers are making fervent appeals to the government to halt the drive immediately.