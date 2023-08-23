24.4 C
Halting of Rajdhani Express by herd of wild elephants in WKA

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KHERONI, Aug 22: A sizeable herd of wild elephants brought the Rajdhani Express to a standstill in West Karbi Anglong. The incident took place at the Hawaipur Railway Station in West Karbi Anglong, where the elephants were in the midst of crossing the train tracks as the Rajdhani Express approached. Fortunately, the train was able to halt in time, averting any collision with the elephants.

The elephants were in the process of traversing from West Karbi Anglong towards the Lumding Forest. This region has already witnessed the unfortunate loss of several wild elephants due to collisions with moving trains.

