Heavy waterlogging prompts shutting down of educational institutions in Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 6: Due to heavy rainfall that has caused significant flooding throughout the city, all educational institutions in Guwahati are mandated to remain closed on August 6, the Kamrup Metro District Administration announced on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The decision was prompted by the traffic congestion and excessive drainage issues resulting from the rainstorm on August 5.

This order, which impacts both public and private educational institutions, has come from the district commissioner’s office and has been implemented in accordance with Section 30.2 of the Disaster Management Act of 2005, with a focus on ensuring public safety.

The official statement issued by the District Commissioner reads, “In view of the situation arising out of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on 05/08/2024, all the Educational Institutes (both Govt. and Private) are hereby declared closed on 06/08/2024 within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area.”

In view of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati City, all educational institutes both govt and private including colleges, coaching centres etc will remain closed tomorrow i.e.on August 6, 2024 (Tuesday ) within GMC area@CMOfficeAssam @diprassam @sdma_assam — Kamrup Metro District Administration (@DCKamrupMetro) August 5, 2024

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted a predominantly overcast sky for Guwahati, accompanied by occasional rain and thunderstorms, indicating that the weather may continue to present difficulties.