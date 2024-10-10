Assam CM Unveils Rs 200 Crore Plan to Combat Guwahati Floods

HT Digital

Thursday, October 10: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the launch of projects worth Rs 200 crore to address the persistent flooding problems in Guwahati. Highlighting the growing concern over the city’s flood issues, Sarma noted that these problems are a result of both climate change and unplanned urbanization. He emphasized that the government is now focusing on constructing resilient infrastructure to counter the annual flooding that affects various parts of the city.

In his statement, Sarma outlined several key projects designed to alleviate the situation. The most significant efforts will be directed towards building stormwater drains in vulnerable areas. These areas include the stretches from Boragaon to Deepor Beel, Juripar to Silsaku, and Khanapara to Basistha Chariali. The government also plans to erect flood protection walls along the Bahini River, particularly from Pibco to Janata Bhawan. In addition, authorities will closely monitor the hills surrounding Guwahati, where factors like deforestation, illegal construction, and earth cutting contribute significantly to the city’s flood problems.

Guwahati’s flood crisis has worsened over the past five years, with an increasing number of areas being affected by inundation. One of the major contributors to the city’s flooding is the haphazard construction of residential buildings in low-lying areas, which were previously natural water reservoirs. These areas have been developed without proper planning, with apartment buildings springing up after extensive earthfilling. This, combined with inadequate drainage systems, has significantly exacerbated the problem of waterlogging.

Another factor that has worsened Guwahati’s flood situation is the unchecked construction of new residential zones. In many of these areas, houses are built without adhering to scientific construction methods. Issues such as the lack of proper drainage, road construction, and non-compliance with building regulations have only added to the city’s waterlogging woes. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have often been criticized for their failure to monitor the width of drainage systems and ensure that roads and houses are constructed with the appropriate plinth height. This has resulted in artificial flooding, where rainwater gets trapped due to blocked or inadequate drainage systems.

One of the most critical problems facing the city is the poorly designed drainage network. Experts have long pointed out that many of Guwahati’s drains are not built to scientific standards, lacking the necessary capacity to handle the city’s heavy rainfall. As a result, even light showers can lead to overflowing drains, causing widespread flooding in residential areas and on city roads. Compounding this issue is the fact that many of these drains remain clogged due to lack of maintenance. In some cases, electric poles and other obstacles are found in the middle of drains, further hindering the flow of water.

According to urban planning experts, the design of Guwahati’s drainage system needs urgent reform. One particular issue they highlight is the junction where sub-drains connect to main drains. In many cases, sub-drains are connected at a perpendicular angle, which obstructs the flow of water and leads to bottlenecks. They suggest that sub-drains should be connected at a slight bend, allowing the water to flow smoothly into the main drains without interruption.

The government’s Rs 200 crore flood mitigation plan aims to address these issues systematically, by not only constructing new infrastructure but also overhauling existing systems. Sarma’s administration is keen to introduce long-term solutions to ensure that Guwahati is better prepared to withstand future flooding. The Chief Minister reiterated that while climate change is a contributing factor, much of the city’s flood problems can be mitigated through better planning and more robust infrastructure.

With these projects set to roll out in the coming months, there is hope that the flood situation in Guwahati will improve. However, experts and residents alike stress the need for proper implementation, regular maintenance, and the continued monitoring of construction practices to ensure that the city does not face the same challenges in the future.