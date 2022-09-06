26 C
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Heroin recovered from Rangiya Express’s lady passenger in Diphu Railway Station

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
DIPHU, Sept 5: Heroin was recovered from a lady passenger of Rangiya Express in Diphu Railway Station on Monday. The heroin packed in six soap cases was seized from the baggage of the woman identified as Seema Das of Hajo.

DSP (HQ), Karbi Anglong, Nahid Karisma said, “We were given a tip-off about a woman smuggling drugs from Dimapur in Rangiya Express. Around 1 pm the train arrived on the platform. According to the description a woman was identified and we checked her bags. Six soap cases were found and she was de-boarded from the train. The contraband weight is 171. 04 gm. The value in the market is about Rs 5 to 6 lakh.”

The woman has been arrested and interrogation is going on, the DSP added.

