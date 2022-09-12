Heroin Seized In Srirampur

GOSSAIGAON: Acting on a tip off, Simultapu police led by Sanjay Kumar Rai, i/c, Simultapu police outpost on the intervening night of Saturday seized heroin worth Rs 3 crore and seized a luxurious car and apprehended two persons in this connection from NH-31 (C) in Srirampur.

The car XUV bearing registration number WB-74Z-5016 was heading towards Coochbehar, West Bengal from Jalukbari, Guwahati when it was intercepted by the police personnel.

- Advertisement -

The person from whom the heroine weighing around 2,477 gram was seized has been identified as Sahinur Miya and Raju Hussain of Coochbehar, West Bengal.

Police sources informed that the expected value of the seized heroin would be around Rs 3 crore in open market.

Notably, Amar Jyoti Bailung, O/C, Gossaigaon police station was also present when the police seized the heroine.