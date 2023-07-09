Heroin Worth Over Rs 7 Crore Seized

AIZAWL: Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department seized heroin worth over Rs 7 crore and arrested eight persons in two separate raids, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on specific information, officials of the state Excise and Narcotics Department intercepted a vehicle at Selesih village near Aizawl on Saturday and seized 2.6 kg of heroin, the official said.

Seven people, including five from Assam, were arrested for possessing the contraband worth around Rs 7.3 crore, he said.

The vehicle used for transporting the heroin was also seized from the accused, he said.

In another operation, Excise and Narcotics department officials and volunteers of Central Anti Drugs Squad (CADS) of Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) seized 56 gm of heroin worth around Rs 16 lakh from the possession of a woman peddler at Aizawl’s Bawngkawn area on Friday.

The official said that the seized heroin was smuggled from Myanmar.

The eight accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he added.