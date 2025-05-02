Home Assam High Voter Turnout Marks First Phase of Assam Panchayat Elections Across 14...

High Voter Turnout Marks First Phase of Assam Panchayat Elections Across 14 Districts

The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, MAY 2: Voting is underway for the first phase of the panchayat elections in Assam, with a strong voter turnout reported early Friday morning across 14 districts. Long queues formed outside polling stations, reflecting enthusiastic public participation in the grassroots democratic process.

The districts participating in this phase include Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

The Assam State Election Commission confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a peaceful and fair election. Over 1.20 lakh polling personnel have been deployed, and security forces are stationed at every polling booth.

In total, more than 1.80 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across 25,007 polling stations in two phases. This includes approximately 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters, and 408 individuals registered under the “others” category. The second phase of voting is scheduled for May 7 in the remaining 13 districts, with vote counting set for May 11.

Even before the polls began, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had secured a significant lead. The alliance won 37 Zila Parishad seats unopposed—35 by the BJP and two by its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Additionally, the NDA claimed 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats unopposed, with 259 won by the BJP and 29 by the AGP.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in the NDA’s performance, stating on X, “The NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed. This is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam’s political history. It reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of Assam have for the NDA and for our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.”

He further added, “We are confident that when the final election results are declared, this tally will grow even more impressive. The NDA is all set to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam.”

These panchayat elections are being closely monitored as an important indicator of rural political sentiment ahead of future state and national elections.

