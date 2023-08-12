Himanta inaugurates permanent office of SP, Kamrup

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: On Friday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the foundation stone of the permanent office of the superintendent of police, Kamrup district, in Aminagao. Notably, following the conference of deputy superintendents of police held in Dibrugarh district, it was decided to establish the office of the superintendent of police, Kamrup district. According to the decision, the construction of this office will cost around Rs 3.66 crores.

Addressing the event, the chief minister stated that Kamrup district has made significant progress under the leadership of the superintendent of police, despite the challenges. The establishment of 14 police stations, 12 outpost posts, and 5 petrol posts within the Kamrup district has led to the formation of the Kamrup District Police Force. He mentioned that in the last 5 years, Kamrup District Police have achieved success in various sectors, despite facing considerable drug-related challenges, amounting to more than Rs 470 million worth of seized drugs. He expressed hope that Kamrup District Police will continue to work proactively and dynamically. He stated the importance of maintaining friendly relations and enabling the Assam Police Force to become stronger.

Currently, 73 police stations are under construction, along with 46 police stations at the second phase of development, and 17 police stations’ construction work is almost complete. The state government has approved Rs 523.69 crores for the construction of 162 police stations in the state. In Palashbari, Kamrup, a model police station is being considered for construction by the state government. The CM mentioned that in this regard, the construction of residential buildings for police personnel who can stay near the police station will also be carried out, and a model police station will be built. He said that the Assam Police Force is being made more robust by the state government. He highlighted that within a few days, 5 new commando battalions will be added to the Assam Police. Training for all these personnel has already been provided by the security forces. He stated that additional outposts and patrol posts are needed and these will be set up based on the requirements of the state government.

In the event, prominent personalities such as Bhavesh Kalita, Diganta Kalita, Sumon Haripriya, Hemang Thakuria, deputy director general of police JP Singh, additional director general of police Brijenjit Sinha, District Magistrate of Kamrup, Kirti Jalsa, and superintendent of police of the district, Hitesh Chandra Roy were present.